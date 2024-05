The U.S. is withholding aid to Israel. Will it work? NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Dennis Ross, longtime diplomat and Washington Institute for Near East Policy fellow, about how the U.S. has tried to use its leverage to affect Israeli actions.

Middle East The U.S. is withholding aid to Israel. Will it work? The U.S. is withholding aid to Israel. Will it work? Listen · 4:53 4:53 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Dennis Ross, longtime diplomat and Washington Institute for Near East Policy fellow, about how the U.S. has tried to use its leverage to affect Israeli actions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor