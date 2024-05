Aid worker describes a Rafah on the edge of catastrophe Ever since Israel seized control of the Rafah border crossing in Gaza, aid into Gaza has ground to a halt. NPR's Ari Shapiro checks in with Glia's director of development, Dorotea Gucciardo in Rafah.

