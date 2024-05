Thousands of Black women are suing chemical relaxer makers over cancer risks In the U.S., people spend billions on hair care products. Now, thousands of Black women have filed lawsuits against companies that sell chemical relaxers charging they bring risks of certain cancers.

Thousands of Black women are suing chemical relaxer makers over cancer risks

In the U.S., people spend billions on hair care products. Now, thousands of Black women have filed lawsuits against companies that sell chemical relaxers charging they bring risks of certain cancers.