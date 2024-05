State Department report criticizes Israel, but doesn't make conclusions on law of war Secretary of State Antony Blinken released a report that's highly critical of the way Israel is carrying out its war in Gaza — but it doesn't say Israel has broken the rules for using U.S. weapons.

World State Department report criticizes Israel, but doesn't make conclusions on law of war State Department report criticizes Israel, but doesn't make conclusions on law of war Secretary of State Antony Blinken released a report that's highly critical of the way Israel is carrying out its war in Gaza — but it doesn't say Israel has broken the rules for using U.S. weapons.