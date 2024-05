#2438: The Volvo Wagon Blues : The Best of Car Talk Liz has it so bad with her Volvo that she's giving us the details in a sad song, and Marietta's got the blues because her toddler has jammed his binky into the seat adjustment motor. Sing along with this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

