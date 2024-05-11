Best Of: Brittney Griner / Discovering Plant Intelligence : Fresh Air WNBA star Brittney Griner talks about the physical and emotional hell of her nearly 300 days in Russian prisons. Russian authorities apprehended Griner at the Moscow Airport when she was found carrying a tiny amount of medically prescribed cannabis — then charged her with drug smuggling. Her memoir is Coming Home.



Fresh Air Best Of: Brittney Griner / Discovering Plant Intelligence Best Of: Brittney Griner / Discovering Plant Intelligence Listen · 48:27 48:27 WNBA star Brittney Griner talks about the physical and emotional hell of her nearly 300 days in Russian prisons. Russian authorities apprehended Griner at the Moscow Airport when she was found carrying a tiny amount of medically prescribed cannabis — then charged her with drug smuggling. Her memoir is Coming Home.



And we'll talk about plant intelligence with climate journalist Zoë Schlanger. Her book is The Light Eaters.