Chappell Roan talks drag personas and the worst way to find out you got a record deal

Enlarge this image Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD

With the release of her 2023 album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Chappell Roan became the 2020s most exciting pop star. With a persona that brings the joy and art of drag into the world of pop music and armed with a seemingly inexhaustible well of great songs, Roan's star continues to rise. She may be Hot To Go, but can she answer our questions about to-go food?