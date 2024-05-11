Stormy moments in Trump's hush money trial

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jeff Dean/AP Jeff Dean/AP

For this episode of Trump's Trials, host Scott Detrow speaks with NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro and Boston University law professor Jed Shugerman.



This week adult film actress Stormy Daniels testified about her alleged sexual encounter with former president Donald Trump in 2006. Daniels described the encounter, which Trump denies took place, in great detail. Although whether or not Trump and Daniels had sex is not what the jury will rule on, it is the alleged event that led to a payment 10 years later that lies at the heart of the case.



Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen is expected to testify on Monday. His testimony will be key for the prosecution's case. And calling Cohen's testimony into question will be a top priority for Trump's defense team.



Topics include:

- Stormy Daniels' testimony

- Stormy Daniels' impact on the case

- Michael Cohen to testify



Follow the show on Apple Podcasts or Spotify for new episodes each Saturday.



Sign up for sponsor-free episodes and support NPR's political journalism at plus.npr.org/trumpstrials.



Email the show at trumpstrials@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Tyler Bartlam and was edited by Adam Raney. Our executive producers are Beth Donovan and Sami Yenigun. Eric Marrapodi is NPR's Vice President of News Programming.