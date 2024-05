A new book traces the life of Fu Pei-mei, who brought Chinese food to the world Michelle T. King's new book is about a pioneering cook who brought Chinese food to the world, Fu Pei-mei. NPR's Scott Simon talks with King about her and about the book, "Chop Fry Watch Learn."

Books A new book traces the life of Fu Pei-mei, who brought Chinese food to the world A new book traces the life of Fu Pei-mei, who brought Chinese food to the world Audio will be available later today. Michelle T. King's new book is about a pioneering cook who brought Chinese food to the world, Fu Pei-mei. NPR's Scott Simon talks with King about her and about the book, "Chop Fry Watch Learn." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor