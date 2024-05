In Chile, a once-extinct language is coming back to life One of Chile's indigenous peoples is working to revive their primary language, which was declared extinct decades ago.

The Americas In Chile, a once-extinct language is coming back to life In Chile, a once-extinct language is coming back to life Audio will be available later today. One of Chile's indigenous peoples is working to revive their primary language, which was declared extinct decades ago. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor