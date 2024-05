Solar storm disrupts communications People as far south as Florida were treated to a celestial light show Friday night as a geomagnetic storm set off an aurora, and caused some disruption to satellites.

National Solar storm disrupts communications Solar storm disrupts communications Listen · 3:48 3:48 People as far south as Florida were treated to a celestial light show Friday night as a geomagnetic storm set off an aurora, and caused some disruption to satellites. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor