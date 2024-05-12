The Sunday Story: Wild Card with Rachel Martin

Former Up First host Rachel Martin joins us to discuss her new podcast. Wild Card from NPR is part-interview, part-existential game show in which Rachel rips up the typical interview script and invites guests to play a game about life's biggest questions. We ask her what prompted this new direction and then Rachel turns the tables and puts Ayesha in the guest seat to play the game. Listen to more Wild Card here.

This episode was produced by Abby Wendle and edited by Jenny Schmidt. It was engineered by James Willetts.

