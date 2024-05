Social security funds are set to fall short by 2033. What can be done? NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Emerson Sprick, an economist with the Bipartisan Policy Center, about potential solutions for keeping Social Security solvent.

National Social security funds are set to fall short by 2033. What can be done? Social security funds are set to fall short by 2033. What can be done? Listen · 5:07 5:07 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Emerson Sprick, an economist with the Bipartisan Policy Center, about potential solutions for keeping Social Security solvent. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor