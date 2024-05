Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez goes on trial for taking bribes in exchange for favors Sen. Bob Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, goes on trial beginning Monday. He's been accused of taking bribes from foreign governments in return for favors.

National Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez goes on trial for taking bribes in exchange for favors Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez goes on trial for taking bribes in exchange for favors Audio will be available later today. Sen. Bob Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, goes on trial beginning Monday. He's been accused of taking bribes from foreign governments in return for favors. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor