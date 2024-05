How FAFSA complications are disproportionately affecting Black students NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Bryan J. Cook, director of higher education policy at the Urban Institute Center on Education Data and Policy, about how complications with FAFSA affect Black students.

Education How FAFSA complications are disproportionately affecting Black students How FAFSA complications are disproportionately affecting Black students Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Bryan J. Cook, director of higher education policy at the Urban Institute Center on Education Data and Policy, about how complications with FAFSA affect Black students. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor