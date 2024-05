The U.S. is refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserves. What purpose can they serve? NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Joe Weisenthal co-host of Bloomberg's "Odd Lots" podcast about how the Strategic Petroleum Reserves can be utilized in 2024.

Business The U.S. is refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserves. What purpose can they serve? The U.S. is refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserves. What purpose can they serve? Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Joe Weisenthal co-host of Bloomberg's "Odd Lots" podcast about how the Strategic Petroleum Reserves can be utilized in 2024. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor