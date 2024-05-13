'Never Enough': How toxic achievement culture does damage

With the Rafah border closed as the region faces an impending invasion from Israeli forces, hospitals in Gaza are struggling to function with the limited supplies they have left. We hear from Dr. Mahmoud Sabha in Gaza and John Ramming Chappell, a fellow at the Center for Civilians in Conflict, who talks about a new State Department report on Israel's conduct in the war.

Then, Florida is on the verge of banning balloon releases. We talk with Jon Paul "J.P." Brooker of the Ocean Conservancy about how the ban could reduce plastic pollution.

And, author Jennifer Wallace explores the dangers of what she calls "toxic achievement culture" in her new book, "Never Enough." She joins us.

