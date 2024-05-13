Russian Military Gains in War in Ukraine; Putin Replaces Defense Minister : State of the World from NPR Russia launched a surprise new offensive in northeast Ukraine, near the second largest city of Kharkiv. Russian troops are continuing to advance, we get the latest from our Ukraine correspondent. And in another development in that war, Russia's President Putin replaced the country's defense minister. We get context on both events from a retired U.S. Lieutenant Colonel who used to oversee European affairs at the National Security council.

State of the World from NPR Russia Makes Surprising Gains in Ukraine Russia Makes Surprising Gains in Ukraine Listen · 6:16 6:16 Enlarge this image toggle caption Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Russia launched a surprise new offensive in northeast Ukraine, near the second largest city of Kharkiv. Russian troops are continuing to advance, we get the latest from our Ukraine correspondent. And in another development in that war, Russia's President Putin replaced the country's defense minister. We get context on both events from a retired U.S. Lieutenant Colonel who used to oversee European affairs at the National Security council. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor