Accessibility links
Russian Military Gains in War in Ukraine; Putin Replaces Defense Minister : State of the World from NPR Russia launched a surprise new offensive in northeast Ukraine, near the second largest city of Kharkiv. Russian troops are continuing to advance, we get the latest from our Ukraine correspondent. And in another development in that war, Russia's President Putin replaced the country's defense minister. We get context on both events from a retired U.S. Lieutenant Colonel who used to oversee European affairs at the National Security council.

State of the World from NPR

Russia Makes Surprising Gains in Ukraine

Russia Makes Surprising Gains in Ukraine

Listen · 6:16
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1196980875/1251041679" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

A local resident looks at a neighbour's house on fire after a Russian airstrike in Vovchansk, Ukraine, on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

A local resident looks at a neighbour's house on fire after a Russian airstrike in Vovchansk, Ukraine, on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Russia launched a surprise new offensive in northeast Ukraine, near the second largest city of Kharkiv. Russian troops are continuing to advance, we get the latest from our Ukraine correspondent. And in another development in that war, Russia's President Putin replaced the country's defense minister. We get context on both events from a retired U.S. Lieutenant Colonel who used to oversee European affairs at the National Security council.