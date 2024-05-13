Americans Aren't Happy With The Economy, But They Spend Like They're Doing Just Fine

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mark Lennihan/AP Mark Lennihan/AP

What does that distinction mean for Democrats' political fortunes come November? Will the 2024 look more like the 2022 midterm elections, where voters backed Democrats despite a struggling economy? Or is it 1980, when inflation and an unpopular Democratic president led to a surge in Republican power?

This podcast was produced by Jeongyoon Han, Casey Morell and Kelli Wessinger. Our editor is Eric McDaniel. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.



Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.