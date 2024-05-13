Musicians from Rural America: Violin and Banjo : From the Top A 15-year-old violinist introduces us to his charming coastal community of Damariscotta, Maine and a talented young banjo player brings us into her musical home in the foothills of Leicester, North Carolina. Co-host/violinist Tessa Lark draws on her own childhood in Kentucky as she reflects with Peter Dugan on the stories and performances of these talented young musicians from rural communities. Don't miss the videos of each hometown visit at fromthetop.org.

From the Top Musicians from Rural America: Violin and Banjo Musicians from Rural America: Violin and Banjo Listen · 31:54 31:54 A 15-year-old violinist introduces us to his charming coastal community of Damariscotta, Maine and a talented young banjo player brings us into her musical home in the foothills of Leicester, North Carolina. Co-host/violinist Tessa Lark draws on her own childhood in Kentucky as she reflects with Peter Dugan on the stories and performances of these talented young musicians from rural communities. Don't miss the videos of each hometown visit at fromthetop.org. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor