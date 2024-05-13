Sense of Place: Wuxtry Records is the heart of Athens' musical legacy

Enlarge this image toggle caption Kimberly Junod/WXPN Kimberly Junod/WXPN

If you were to plan a musical pilgrimage to Athens, Ga. — one of the birthplaces of alternative rock and home to bands like R.E.M., Pylon, Drive-By Truckers and The B-52s — you would be smart to schedule in a whole day to visit Wuxtry Records. It's the kind of record shop you could spend forever in.

As part of our Sense of Place: Athens series, World Cafe stopped by the independent record store to find out why it's such an important part of the Athens music scene and its music history. In this session, we'll meet the folks who run Wuxtry, like owner Dan Wall and longtime manager Nathaniel Mitchell.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Kimberly Junod/WXPN Kimberly Junod/WXPN

Wall talks about some of Wuxtry's former employees who went on to become famous, and about how this record store has survived thanks to their dedication to vinyl.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.