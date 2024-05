With eyes on Rafah, Israel renews attacks elsewhere to prevent Hamas from regrouping A third of the city of Rafah is under evacuation orders, as Israel presses its offensive into southern Gaza. Israel is also expanding attacks in central and northern areas of the Gaza Strip.

Middle East With eyes on Rafah, Israel renews attacks elsewhere to prevent Hamas from regrouping With eyes on Rafah, Israel renews attacks elsewhere to prevent Hamas from regrouping Listen · 3:42 3:42 A third of the city of Rafah is under evacuation orders, as Israel presses its offensive into southern Gaza. Israel is also expanding attacks in central and northern areas of the Gaza Strip. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor