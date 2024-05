Man known as Barbeque is credited with uniting gangs against Haiti's government Haiti's capital has been relatively calm in recently ahead of the anticipated deployment of an international security force lead by Kenyans aimed to bring order to a city crippled by gang violence.

The Americas Man known as Barbeque is credited with uniting gangs against Haiti's government Man known as Barbeque is credited with uniting gangs against Haiti's government Listen · 3:45 3:45 Haiti's capital has been relatively calm in recently ahead of the anticipated deployment of an international security force lead by Kenyans aimed to bring order to a city crippled by gang violence. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor