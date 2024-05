Catalan separatist parties lose majority as Spain's Socialists win regional elections Catalonian separatist parties lost their majority in controlling the northeastern region of Spain. The pro-union Socialist Party won the most votes in Sunday's election.

Europe Catalan separatist parties lose majority as Spain's Socialists win regional elections Catalan separatist parties lose majority as Spain's Socialists win regional elections Audio will be available later today. Catalonian separatist parties lost their majority in controlling the northeastern region of Spain. The pro-union Socialist Party won the most votes in Sunday's election. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor