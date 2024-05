The Atlanta Hawks win the No. 1 pick of the NBA draft Atlanta beat the odds and will be the first team to pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Washington will pick second — followed by Houston and San Antonio.

The Atlanta Hawks win the No. 1 pick of the NBA draft Atlanta beat the odds and will be the first team to pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Washington will pick second — followed by Houston and San Antonio.