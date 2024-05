Both Israelis and Palestinians gather in Tel Aviv to honor victims A joint Israeli-Palestinian memorial ceremony was held to honor victims of the Israel-Hamas conflict. About 150 families have joined a group of bereaved Israelis and Palestinians despite criticism.

Middle East Both Israelis and Palestinians gather in Tel Aviv to honor victims Both Israelis and Palestinians gather in Tel Aviv to honor victims Listen · 3:29 3:29 A joint Israeli-Palestinian memorial ceremony was held to honor victims of the Israel-Hamas conflict. About 150 families have joined a group of bereaved Israelis and Palestinians despite criticism. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor