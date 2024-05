France's far right party is poised to come first in June's European Parliament vote Far right parties in Europe are poised to do well in European parliament elections in early June. The populist refrain of leaving the EU has been replaced by talk of transforming the bloc from within.

Europe France's far right party is poised to come first in June's European Parliament vote France's far right party is poised to come first in June's European Parliament vote Far right parties in Europe are poised to do well in European parliament elections in early June. The populist refrain of leaving the EU has been replaced by talk of transforming the bloc from within.