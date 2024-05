Remembering beloved entertainment broadcaster Sam Rubin, dead at 64 Sam Rubin, one of Los Angeles' most beloved entertainment broadcasters, died on Friday at the age of 64. He joined KTLA 5's morning news team in 1991, interviewing actors and musicians.

Obituaries Remembering beloved entertainment broadcaster Sam Rubin, dead at 64 Remembering beloved entertainment broadcaster Sam Rubin, dead at 64 Listen · 2:39 2:39 Sam Rubin, one of Los Angeles' most beloved entertainment broadcasters, died on Friday at the age of 64. He joined KTLA 5's morning news team in 1991, interviewing actors and musicians. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor