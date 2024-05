Michael Cohen gave new context for events in Trump's hush money trial Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, testified that he worked to keep negative stories about Trump out of the media and reduce the impact of the Access Hollywood Tape ahead of the 2016 election.

