Unexploded Bombs Pose Long-Term Deadly Threat to Civilians in Gaza : State of the World from NPR Unexploded bombs and other ordinance are hidden throughout Gaza posing a threat to civilians now and they will continue to potentially kill long after the war is over. We hear about a victim of one of these munitions and of the challenges of removing such threats as civilians are fleeing fighting.

State of the World from NPR The Deadly, Hidden Threat to Gaza's Civilians The Deadly, Hidden Threat to Gaza's Civilians Listen · 7:25 7:25 Enlarge this image toggle caption Anas Baba for NPR Anas Baba for NPR Unexploded bombs and other ordinance are hidden throughout Gaza posing a threat to civilians now and they will continue to potentially kill long after the war is over. We hear about a victim of one of these munitions and of the challenges of removing such threats as civilians are fleeing fighting. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor