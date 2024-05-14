The WNBA's big moment

The Biden administration is boosting tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles to 100%. InsideEV's Kevin Williams joins us.

Then, American doctors are stuck in Gaza after the Rafah border closed ahead of an impending invasion from Israel. Dr. Majdi Hamarshi of the Palestinian American Medical Association talks about efforts to bring them home.

And, the WNBA's regular season tips off Tuesday night. Connecticut Sun President Jen Rizzotti talks about the recent success of the league and how her team is preparing to face all-star Caitlin Clark.

