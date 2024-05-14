The miracle of middle age with Miranda July

Enlarge this image toggle caption Elizabeth Weinberg/Amazon Elizabeth Weinberg/Amazon

Our culture is full of stories about what it's like to be young: to find yourself, to fall in love, to leave home. But there aren't nearly as many scripts for what middle age might look like, especially for women. This week, host Brittany Luse is joined by author and filmmaker Miranda July, whose new novel 'All Fours' dives deep into the mystery and miracle of being a middle aged woman.



Want to be featured on the show? Record a question via voice memo for 'Hey Brittany' and send it to ibam@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Liam McBain and Corey Antonio Rose. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. Engineering support came from Tiffany Vera. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni.