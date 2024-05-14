Miranda July

Miranda July is an artist whose work knows no bounds. She's written and directed the movies The Future, Kajillionaire, and her breakthrough Me, You and Everyone We Know. She's also shot music videos for the bands Sleater-Kinney and Blonde Redhead. Miranda has published short stories in the New Yorker, designed apps, even recorded a spoken word album.

She's recently published her second novel, All Fours. It's a groundbreaking novel that covers marriage, middle age and perimenopause. In fact the New York Times recently put out a review of All Fours, heralding it as "The First Great Perimenopause Novel."

The book's protagonist is not totally dissimilar from July. She's a successful, multi-disciplinary artist. Her relationship with her husband is changing–maybe ending. She's approaching menopause, and exploring all the changes that go along with that: physical, emotional, and social.

Miranda joins Bullseye to talk about the book, finding balance as an artist, and the time she was offered $5000–a life changing amount of money–to come up with a name for a new Coca Cola.

You can find All Fours at your local bookstore or on bookshop.org.