American Jobs, Climate Change And China Collide As Biden Unveils New Tariffs

Enlarge this image toggle caption Evan Vucci/AP Evan Vucci/AP

President Biden announced new tariffs on electric vehicles, semiconductors and other products to punish China for what he describes as unfair trade practices. It is expected to keep inexpensive Chinese-made vehicles out of the American market, limiting consumer access to cheap electric cars while bolstering the domestic auto and manufacturing industries.

