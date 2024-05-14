Accessibility links
'I Saw the TV Glow' is weird and transfixing : Pop Culture Happy Hour I Saw the TV Glow is a strange and pleasantly unsettling new film from writer and director Jane Schoenbrun. It's about two teenagers (Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine) who bond so strongly over a cult monster-of-the-week TV show that it becomes their entire identities. When the show gets canceled, their bond dissolves – until years later, when one of the teens sweeps back into the other's life, bearing secret knowledge that could change everything.

Review

Pop Culture Happy Hour

'I Saw the TV Glow' is weird and transfixing

'I Saw the TV Glow' is weird and transfixing

Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine in I Saw The TV Glow. A24 hide caption

A24

Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine in I Saw The TV Glow.

A24
Suburban decay and choking on nostalgia in 'I Saw The TV Glow'

It's Been a Minute

Suburban decay and choking on nostalgia in 'I Saw The TV Glow'

