Russia's New Ukraine Offensive, New Tariffs On China, Fentanyl Smuggling Increases : Up First U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Kyiv as Ukrainian troops struggle to push back a new Russian offensive. President Biden is set to announce new tariffs on Chinese imports targeting electric vehicles, semiconductors and solar cells. And criminal gangs from China and Mexico continue to flood the U.S. with fentanyl at an unprecedented rate despite billions of dollars in spending to keep the deadly drug out.



Today's episode of Up First was edited by Nick Spicer, Roberta Rampton, Gigi Douban and Lisa Thomson. It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Ben Abrams and Kaity Kline. We get engineering support from Arthur Laurent. And our technical director is Zac Coleman.

