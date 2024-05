Artificial intelligence may help to make the VA claims filing process easier Stanford students on a hackathon team have created an AI tool designed to help veterans apply for disability benefits. Can their tool beat the Department of Veteran Affairs' notorious red tape?

Stanford students on a hackathon team have created an AI tool designed to help veterans apply for disability benefits. Can their tool beat the Department of Veteran Affairs' notorious red tape?