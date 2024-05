Morning news brief Ukraine struggles to repel a Russian offensive along the northeastern border. President Biden is to announce new tariffs on Chinese imports. Gangs from China and Mexico flood U. S. with fentanyl.

National Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 10:52 10:52 Ukraine struggles to repel a Russian offensive along the northeastern border. President Biden is to announce new tariffs on Chinese imports. Gangs from China and Mexico flood U. S. with fentanyl. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor