Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen will be back on the witness stand Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen is set to be cross-examined Tuesday in the criminal trial of the former president.

Law Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen will be back on the witness stand Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen will be back on the witness stand 3:58 Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen is set to be cross-examined Tuesday in the criminal trial of the former president. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor