Researchers aim to figure out how to harvest food and electricity off the same land Solar farms generate resistance from neighbors worried about changing the agricultural landscape. So a team in Iowa is working on a way to grow food and harvest solar power on the same acreage.

Researchers aim to figure out how to harvest food and electricity off the same land

Solar farms generate resistance from neighbors worried about changing the agricultural landscape. So a team in Iowa is working on a way to grow food and harvest solar power on the same acreage.