Israeli strikes on aid convoys are not unusual, Human Rights Watch says NPR's Leila Fadel speaks talks to Belkis Wille of Human Rights Watch, which examines casualties among aid workers in Gaza. She says there have been at least eight strikes on convoys and shelter homes.

Middle East
Listen · 5:43