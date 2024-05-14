Accessibility links
The Thistle & Shamrock: Triona One of Ireland's leading interpreters of folk and traditional music, Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill is also a composer and songwriter of international renown.
Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Courtesy of the artist

One of Ireland's leading interpreters of folk and traditional music, Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill is also a composer and songwriter of international renown. We mark her 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards with a review of her influential career spanning more than 50 years in Skara Brae, The Bothy Band, Touchstone, Relativity, Nightnoise, and T With the Maggies. Join host Fiona Ritchie for the intoxicating music of one of the great Irish artists.

