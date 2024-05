Issa Rae still thinks about the Paris trip she didn't take Writer and actor Issa Rae draws from the Wild Card deck and tells us about the guiding belief that helps her make sense of the world.

Perspective Culture Issa Rae still thinks about the Paris trip she didn't take Issa Rae still thinks about the Paris trip she didn't take Audio will be available later today. Writer and actor Issa Rae draws from the Wild Card deck and tells us about the guiding belief that helps her make sense of the world. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor