The WNBA season opener shows budding stars, defending champs, and the 'Clark effect' NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Cassandra Nagley, who covers women's basketball for Yahoo Sports, about the WNBA season kickoff.

Sports The WNBA season opener shows budding stars, defending champs, and the 'Clark effect' The WNBA season opener shows budding stars, defending champs, and the 'Clark effect' Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Cassandra Nagley, who covers women's basketball for Yahoo Sports, about the WNBA season kickoff. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor