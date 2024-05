Key primaries today could have implications for control of the Senate Big primaries in Maryland and West Virginia could have implications for the Senate in November — and signal fights ahead for Democrats.

Elections Key primaries today could have implications for control of the Senate Key primaries today could have implications for control of the Senate Audio will be available later today. Big primaries in Maryland and West Virginia could have implications for the Senate in November — and signal fights ahead for Democrats. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor