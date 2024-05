China fights population decline by encouraging people to have kids : State of the World from NPR China, the country that once feared overpopulation, is now experiencing a falling birthrate. The government is encouraging its citizens to have children. We visit a "marriage market" where hopeful young people are looking for a match.

State of the World from NPR A Visit to a "Marriage Market" in China A Visit to a "Marriage Market" in China Listen · 6:35 6:35 China, the country that once feared overpopulation, is now experiencing a falling birthrate. The government is encouraging its citizens to have children. We visit a "marriage market" where hopeful young people are looking for a match. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor