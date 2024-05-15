Accessibility links
Republicans in Nevada are suing the state over election rules. Journalist Jon Ralston tells us more. Then, the Biden administration is moving forward with a $1 billion arms transfer to Israel after holding up a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs last week. The Washington Post's John Hudson joins us. Plus, AI is changing the music industry. Berklee College of Music professor Ben Camp explains how.

Here & Now Anytime

