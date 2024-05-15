Alt.Latino's best new music: Wyatt Flores, Danny Ocean and Grupo Frontera : All Songs Considered Ana and Felix collect their favorite recent releases from the past few months, including new material from the breakout regional band Grupo Frontera, a country/Latin cross-over in the music of Wyatt Flores, a new song from groundbreaking rapper Mala Rodriguez and more.



Songs featured in this episode:



•Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66, "Mas Que Nada"

•Luis Muñoz, "Crescent Moon"

•Mala Rodriguez, "Casi Nada [Explicit]"

•Alih Jay, "Bang Bang (Mi Baby Me Mató)"

•Cher, "Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)"

•Grupo Frontera, "Me Hizo Un Favor"

•Wyatt Flores, "Half Life"

•Danny Ocean, "Cero Condiciones [Explicit]"

•Fabiola Méndez, "Lamento en Celinés"

•Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, "EL ÚNICO"



Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Joaquin Cotler, with editorial support from Hazel Cills. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Joaquin Cotler, with editorial support from Hazel Cills. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.