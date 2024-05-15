Accessibility links
Podcast: How Donald Trump Talks About His Second Term Agenda : The NPR Politics Podcast Mass deportations, expanded presidential power and a civil service that emphasizes loyalty to the chief executive: here are the things Donald Trump hopes to pursue in a second term.

This episode: White House correspondent Asma Khalid, White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez, and political reporter Stephen Fowler.

This podcast was produced by Jeongyoon Han, Casey Morell and Kelli Wessinger. Our editor is Eric McDaniel. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

The NPR Politics Podcast

Trump Has A Vision For His Second Term. Here's How He Talks About It

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Wildwood, N.J., Saturday, May 11, 2024. Matt Rourke/AP hide caption

Matt Rourke/AP

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Wildwood, N.J., Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Matt Rourke/AP

