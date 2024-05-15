Accessibility links
Looking to the past and future of Black Twitter : Pop Culture Happy Hour For years, Black Twitter was the watering hole. It was where we could pop off jokes about Olivia and Fitz on Scandal. It's also where you could call out social injustices. It was both a state of mind and a state of being online. A new Hulu docuseries called Black Twitter: A People's History puts the massive global reach of that space into perspective. But what's changed now that it's owned by Elon Musk?

Stand-up comic W. Kamau Bell is featured in Black Twitter: A People's History.

Stand-up comic W. Kamau Bell is featured in Black Twitter: A People's History.

